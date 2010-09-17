SanDisk announces Sansa Fuze+

Flash specialist SanDisk has announced its latest touchscreen media player, with the Sansa Fuze+ range starting at £69 for a 4GB version.

The Sansa Fuze obviously sold well enough for SanDisk to continue its media player range, and it is billing the Sansa Fuze+ as 'delivering a best-in-class combination of features, ease of use and value.'

"The Sansa Fuze+ is the most versatile portable media player available for under €100," said Tom Bailey, senior director, AV retail, SanDisk.

Sophisticated

"We developed an entirely new product to provide consumers with a stylish, affordable device that performs exactly as a sophisticated yet easy to use player should," he said.

The player offers a QVGA LCD 2.4 inch capacitive touchscreen, along with extensive codec support and comaptibility with Mac, PC or Linux and an SD slot to expand the player's storage.

The Sansa Fuze+ is available in red, white, black, blue and purple and has a UK release date of mid October

The 4, 8 and 16 gigabyte versions are priced at £69, £79 and £89 respectively.