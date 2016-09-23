Apple fixes annoying Lightning headphone bug with iOS 10 update

Last week's launch of iOS 10 was rough for Apple. The update bricked some iPhones and iPads, plus it introduced a bug where Lightning headphones lost their playback controls, rendering the in-line remote useless.

A week later, Apple has a fix in the form of iOS 10.0.2.

The headphone bug wasn't helped by Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. The issue also affected users who were using the Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter. Apple included a pair of Lightning EarPods with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but the remote control bug frustrated users who were used to having wired headphones that just worked.

To Apple's credit, the bug was addressed fairly quickly and your headphone woes should be fixed. In addition to zapping the headphone bug, iOS 10.0.2 includes a fix for an issue that caused the Photos app to quit unexpectedly when turning on the iCloud Photo Library option. Last but not least, there's a fix for app extensions that refused to load.

To update to iOS 10.0.2, head over to your Settings app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. Tap on General and then Software Update to see the download. We don't know about you, but the update is music to our ears.

Via 9to5Mac