Oppo: Why going local will push us to UK success

Oppo is planning a major push across Europe as it looks to establish itself as a major player in the global market, the company has said.

Speaking to TechRadar Pro, Oppo vice president Brian Shen said that the company’s goal is “to make more British people aware of our brand, and to like our brand...this is more important than sales.”

“For us, the most important thing is to communicate better with the local market, employ the local people...then gradually and steadily, we make more people like our brands.”

Shen highlighted Oppo’s “glocal” strategy, which looks to ease the company’s transition into new territories through in-depth integration and consumer campaigns.

"When we enter a new market, we want to fully understand it - not just as a quick way to enter a market and advance sales,” he said.

“We don’t just think a business should be a sales figure, we want to provide our consumers with a very unique, but also united experience”.

Shen noted that when Oppo moves into a new market, it aims to ensure 90 percent of its staff there will be local, giving it an advantage over rivals.

Oppo’s push into the UK and Europe is also stepping up as the summer approaches. Last week, the company unveiled a new partnership with the All-England Lawn Tennis Club, marking the first time that the iconic Wimbledon Championships has an official smartphone partner.

Shen is enthusiastic about the effect the partnership can play in promoting Oppo’s devices across the world, with a global TV audience getting exposure to the brand, many of them possibly for the first time.

Wimbledon tennis is a “unique, beautiful and elegant sport...just like Oppo,” Shen says. “We are a technology company...but we would like to combine art and technology together to bring the best user experiences for our consumers.”

“The partnership with Wimbledon tennis is a very important step for us within our global strategy,” he said.

“Although we are Chinese we think that global markets are one big market - sport is always one of the best ways to communicate with consumers all around the world, no matter your age or gender.”