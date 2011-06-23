Acer TravelMate 5760 laptop unveiled

The Acer Travelmate 5760 laptop has been announced, bringing Intel Core processors and Nvidia graphics.

Pitched squarely at the high volume and low cost enterprise market, the Acer TravelMate 5760 will bring a range of potential specs, with the UK price of the basic version £379 excluding VAT.

"The new Acer TravelMate 5760 represents the perfect synthesis of productivity, security, efficiency and ergonomic design, with the added appeal of a touch of glamour," insists Acer's release.

Upgradeable

The popular Intel Core processors are at the heart of the machine, which has a 15.6 inch screen and can be pumped up to have 8GB RAM and up to 750GN of hard drive capacity.

"Developing this notebook Acer made no compromises on performance," added Acer.

"The TravelMate 5760 takes advantage of the second generation Intel Core processor family with mobile Intel HM65 Express Chipset ensuring smart performance that adapts to users' needs, giving a significantly faster performance to speed through demanding tasks and boost productivity, while saving energy."