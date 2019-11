The Guardian mobile site is accessible from all manner of mobile devices and contains a huge back catalogue of articles

When The Guardian finally relaunched its mobile site a couple of months ago, it created quite a buzz.

Marcus Austin, the newspaper's mobile product manager, talked .net magazine through the project

.net: Why did it take so long for The Guardian to relaunch its mobile site?

Marcus Austin: For the last nine years people – normally people in the mobile industry – have pronounced that this was the "year of mobile". In 2008, The Guardian decided that it finally was the year of mobile.