PS3 digital lifestyle mag programme launched

Future Publishing and Sony Computer Entertainment America have joined forces to produce a new digital magazine programme that is available to view through your PS3 – if you live in America - as of today.

The lifestyle e-magazine, titled Qore, allows PS3 owners access to HD game demos, previews, interviews with developers and strategy guides.

Billed as a monthly lifestyle gaming programme, the interactive mag will be hosted by ex-CNET presenter Veronica Belmont.

Hard-Qore gamer

At the moment Qore is only available to those in the US but Future is in talks to bring the content to the UK and Europe.

The digital platform has been created by Future’s in-house team and is being ad-funded.

Speaking about Qore to Brand Republic, Stevie Spring, Future's chief executive, said: "As the publisher of official magazines for Sony PlayStation in the US and the UK, our strategy is to create powerful integrated media solutions for readers and advertisers across different platforms, in print and online.

"Qore will provide a unique way for advertisers to connect directly with gamers."

The cost for a single episode will be of $2.99 (£1.50) and a subscription for a series of thirteen episodes will be of $24.99 (£13).