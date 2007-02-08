Humax TV doubles the tuners

Lumix have a range of HD LCD TVs with built in hard drives for recording TV

Humax is launching a 40-inch HD LCD TV with twin digital tuners and a 160GB personal video recorder built in. The LP40-TDR1 lets your record one digital TV channel while watching another.

The South Korean electronics manufacturer has fitted the LP40-TDR1 with only one HDMI input, but it does have S-Video, PC, composite and two RGB Scart sockets as well.

The LP40-TDR1 can also update itself, should it need to, by receiving its updates over the air.

The LP40-TDR1 is available now for £1,200. Check the Humax website for local stockists.