Yet another PS3 update drops in Japan

PlayStation 3 owners in Japan can now download the latest firmware update which adds new features and tweaks

Japanese PlayStation 3 game consoles received their latest firmware update over the weekend, when version 1.51 was delivered to machines via Sony's automatic-update server.

This latest network update is the fourth since the PS3 was launched in November last year and adds a few minor tweaks to the console's setup. Most obvious is the ability to customise the menu icons with photos stored on the hard drive, while other changes focus on Wi-Fi security and saved game data.

For Asian gamers the addition of Korean-language input opens up the market in Japan's nearest neighbour, plus enhanced compatibility for older PlayStation 2 games has been implemented; a feature that will be implemented in all PS3s before the March European launch .