Sony is about to turn your PS4 into a serious TV streaming box

Sony is planning to roll out a new internet TV service in the US, which will stream content to PlayStation systems, later this year.

The service was confirmed by Sony Computer Entertainment boss Andrew House to the Wall Street Journal, where he admitted that Sony had already signed a deal with Viacom to beam over 20 channels to PlayStation devices, while talks with other providers are still ongoing.

Interestingly, House also said that Sony is looking to develop a game streaming service (likely referring to PlayStation Now) that will support non-Sony hardware.

"A streaming based-approach needs to have a very wide funnel of devices, and that inherently means a broad- and manufacturer-agnostic approach," he said.

PlayStation Now has already rolled out to PS4 and PS3 the US in a public beta, with a UK launch to follow next year.

Sony refused to comment further on this story.