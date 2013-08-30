Lenovo takes Haswell for slimmed down ThinkCentre desktops

Lenovo has launched new business desktop PCs that pack Intel's fourth generation Haswell CPU and feature optional touchscreens.

The Chinese box maker claims that its ThinkCentre E93z is one of the thinnest all-in-one (AIO) business PCs on the market, measuring 48mm thick. Inside is Intel's fourth generation Haswell i7 CPU, which can be twinned with a 1GB NVIDIA GeForce 720 discrete graphics card.

The E93z is available with an optional 10-point multi-touch display that combines height, tilt, pivot and recline adjustments to help employees paw at Windows 8 from a number of angles. It's due to see the light of day in September for around US$699 (around £452, or AU$785).

More-in-ones

It's joined by Lenovo's new E73z and M73z AIO desktops, which the company says are geared toward collaborative tasks due to featuring integrated high performance wireless and WiDi (Wireless Display technology) support.

They also can be configured with fourth-generation Intel Core i7 processors, measure 20-inches thick and can make VoIP calls using onboard HD cameras, microphones with noise cancellation and stereo speakers.

Lenovo's smallest new offering arrives in the form of its ThinkCentre M73 Desktop, which is available in a company's small and mini-tower form factor. It's available with mounting solutions, a fourth-generation Intel CPU, integrated graphics and optional hybrid SSD.

The M73 will be available to buy from September for approximately US$439 (around £283, or AU$493).