Pics of the UK's first iPad microSIM unveiled

We know that you've been reading all the coverage of the Apple iPad today here on TechRadar and just wishing that there was more of it – perhaps covering a slightly different angle.

Not content with bringing you news from Apple, O2, Orange and Vodafone, we've now got a very exciting exclusive – the first gallery of images showing Vodafone's microSIM card!

Yes, we're excited too – these are ACTUAL pictures of something that looks like a normal SIM card, but it's not.

The excitement never stops

As you can see, it's a) smaller, and b) a COMPLETELY different colour scheme, showing that... well, not really showing anything actually.

Basically, it's a picture of a microSIM with Vodafone branding on there – we've already published our tutorial on how to create your own microSIM card if you want to ruin a perfectly good SIM.

The good thing is that if these microSIMs are knocking around then Apple hopefully won't be delaying the UK release date too much – we don't want it to get in the way of the iPhone HD now, do we?