Epson's new Expression Premium printers print even better photos

Epson unveiled its latest premium home printers, promising better print quality and faster speeds for photography enthusiasts. The new models are part of Epson's Expression Premium range, and include the XP-830, XP-630 and XP-530 models. Additionally, Epson also announced a new Photo XP-960 Small-in-One.

If you're a budding photographer, all the printer models feature borderless 8 x 10-inch prints, which is great to print and frame your personal "Shot on iPhone" (or Android) photos at home. The printers come with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct printing, meaning that you can print straight from a smartphone or tablet without requiring a PC. You'll need the Epson Connect app for mobile printing.

All four printers are capable of automatic two-sided printing to save paper, Epson said in a statement. You can also use the Epson Creative app to print Facebook photos or create your own photo projects by printing cards, coloring books and stationary.

Expression Photo XP-960 Small-in-One

As the flagship model of Epson's Expression Premium series, the XP-960 ($299, £195, AU$419) comes with the company's MicroPiezo print technology and a six-color ink system. Epson claims that this will deliver more vivid colors and "professional quality photos."

You can print photos as large as 11 x 17 inches. Borderless 4 x 6-inch photos can be printed in as little as 11 seconds. The printer can also print on specialty papers and CDs and DVDs. There is an auto-extend and retract output tray to save space and for convenience.

The XP-960 can be controlled with a large 4.3-inch touchscreen.

Expression Premium XP-830 Small-in-One

As a compact all-in-one, or a Small-in-One to borrow Epson's marketing lingo, the XP-830 ($199, £129, AU$279)) has a 30-page Auto Document Feeder that can perform duplex printing, faxing, copying and scanning.

Like the photo-centric XP-960, the XP-830 prints photos in as little as 12 seconds, comes with a 4.3-inch touchscreen, handles specialty paper and features a space-saving auto-extend and retract paper output tray. The XP-830 uses a five-ink system.

Expression Premium XP-630 and XP-530 Small-in-One

The more affordable XP-630 ($149, £97, AU$209) has a smaller 2.7-inch LCD panel and a built-in USB port and memory card slot for PC-free printing direct from a flash drive or SD card. There are dedicated trays for specialty papers, and like the other models in Epson's lineup, the XP-630 also features borderless 8 x 10-inch prints.

Epson did not provide an estimate on how long it would take to complete a 4 x 6-inch print with the XP-630. This model comes with automatic two-sided printing.

The XP-530 ($129, £84, AU$181) comes with just a memory card slot, and the Epson Creative Print App allows you to print lined paper and calendar templates.

All Expression Premium and Expression Photo printers are now shipping.