How to set up the Xbox One

Have you just got a brand new Xbox One? You're probably pretty excited and keen to get it up and running straight away so you can begin playing all those great games.

After a shaky start Microsoft has been working hard on bringing new features to the Xbox One, making it a fine choice for playing the latest and greatest games on.

Before you start taking headshots in Halo 5, however, you may want to consider getting an Xbox Live subscription, which allows you to play online. To sweeten the deal you'll also get a number of free games each month to play as well – and you'll be able to access them as long as your subscription is active.

To make sure the setup process is as simple as possible, watch our video on how to set up an Xbox One for a step-by-step guide to getting it up and running.

Now that you've set up the Xbox One, make sure you get the most out of it by checking out our collection of Xbox One tips and tricks.