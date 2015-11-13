How to customise Windows 10

Most of us spend a lot of time using Windows, either at home, or at work, so it makes sense to personalise our Windows 10 experience to suit us and the way we work, or play.

From small tweaks that minimise eye-strain to enabling quicker access to your favourite apps across multiple desktops,Windows 10 has more productivity enhancing features than previous systems.

Among the new changes, Windows 10 introduces a Personalisation section in the Settings app to let users customise various visual aspects of the desktop all from one place.

What's more, nearly every new feature includes a set of tweakable options of their own. To take advantage of these enhancements, you'll just need to spend a few minutes tailoring the features to work for you.