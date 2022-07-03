The new McAfee CEO on his mission to 'redefine the security landscape'

I’m excited to build on the exponential growth that McAfee has experienced consistently quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. In my first few weeks, I’ll be spending time with McAfee’s leaders, the Board and with the talented teams from across the business to learn more about how this growth was made possible. I’m the new guy, so I need to do a lot of listening. The pandemic has really accelerated how much people navigate life online. For McAfee, that means there are new people, families, small businesses and more for us to serve in an era where we, as a leader synonymous with privacy and identity, need to redefine the security landscape.

My background at Intuit includes leading a single service product into a global online subscription company – and what motivated me there was giving consumers the power of financial freedom. At McAfee I’m leaning into another consumer-benefit-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) model with a powerful mission. I can facilitate and complement the sustained growth and forward momentum McAfee has built as we expand, innovate, and continue to provide people the security and protection they need around the globe.