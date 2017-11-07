Top 5 best infrastructure management services

If you run your own business, you no doubt use a ton of IT equipment and software on a daily basis, covering a range of purposes. And it’s very easy for all this stuff to pile up and become overwhelming.

This is where effective IT infrastructure management software is essential. It provides you with the ability to manage company processes and policies, computing equipment, data, contacts, human resources and security systems.

Normally, infrastructure management (IM) can be sorted into different use categories, such as storage management, network management, system management, server management, workstation management, IT security management and application support.

The ultimate aim of this technology is to help you streamline your internal IT processes – but you’ll also get a plethora of other benefits, too. For instance, you can ensure you conform to internal and external regulations, enhance data flows, run an efficient IT operation and avoid wasting time duplicating efforts.

There are plenty of IM software packages out there, and they’re suitable for a variety of different businesses and sectors. Large vendors such as HP, IBM and Microsoft all offer IM software. In this article, we’re going to highlight five of the best.

1. Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

Microsoft's reputable IM software

Platforms: Windows | Features: Power management, device management, update management, security and operating systems | Integrations: No | Cloud-based: Azure option | Free trial: No

Broad variety of features

It’s from Microsoft

Windows only

When it comes to software, it’s hard to beat American tech giant Microsoft, and the company has a great tool for infrastructure management. Configuration Manager is a suite of IM tools developed for IT managers and experts.

This solution deals primarily with operating systems, malware protection, power consumption and IT hardware. It can work on a variety of devices and across different work applications.

In terms of core features, the software offers device management, power management, update management, endpoint protection and inventory reporting. You can also use it to deploy Windows 10 quickly and efficiently on new devices.

2. PagerDuty

System alert package

Platforms: Web and mobile | Features: System alerts | Integrations: Slack, Watcher, ZenDesk, Desk.com, AppDynamics | Cloud-based: Yes | Free trial: 14-day

Lots of useful integrations

Handy alerts

Narrow focus

PagerDuty is an excellent infrastructure management solution. It offers incident and dispatch features for multiple services and applications, and has been tailored for a plethora of businesses and industries.

This is primarily a system monitoring and alert platform, providing incident management through a web or mobile application. What’s great is that it can send crucial infrastructure alerts through phone, SMS and push notifications. It can even send them to specific people or groups via email.

Feature-wise, the software offers team scheduling management, real-time collaboration information through different devices and platforms, system and user reporting, always-on delivery and business-grade security. There are also integrations with apps and services such as Slack, AppDynamics, Desk.com, Watcher, ZenDesk and more than 200 others.

3. Datadog

Visual infrastructure management

Platforms: Web and mobile | Features: Visual management and system alerts | Integrations: Slack, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Apache, Docker, Campfire | Cloud-based: Yes | Free trial: 14-day

Useful and varied integrations

Visual reporting

Focused primarily on identifying problems

If you’re after a cloud-based infrastructure management platform, you should check out Datadog. The system offers monitoring and analytics management for businesses of all sizes and sectors, as well as maintaining a rich and yet simple interface.

The software can work with a wide selection of systems, apps and devices, and there are integrations which cover the likes of Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Slack, SQL Server, Docker, Apache, Campfire and even PagerDuty above. And like PagerDuty, you have the option to receive alerts – in this case, the software will alert you to performance problems via email.

You can create your own IM dashboards, too. They offer high-resolution metrics and graphs covering data such as hosts, devices, tags, rates, ratios and averages. There’s also the ability to search for different metrics and events.

4. ConnectWise Automate

Network management with automation perks

Platforms: Web and mobile | Features: Automated system tracking | Integrations: Storage Guardian, Avalara, Xerox, Efolder | Cloud-based: Yes | Free trial: Yes

Automation capabilities

Mobile apps

Feature set isn’t that broad

Formerly known as LabTech, ConnectWise Automate is a remote monitoring and management platform designed by IT service providers for technology companies, and it provides automated IT service.

With a focus on network management, this solution offers powerful cloud-based reporting and visibility into your IT capabilities, allowing you to perform almost any IT management task remotely and efficiently.

Meanwhile, on the automation front, ConnectWise will analyse all your systems, solve problems and reduce time spent visiting on-site assets. As well as being able to access the software from a PC, there’s also an app for iOS and Android devices.

Automation isn’t for everyone, but it’s certainly handy if you want to speed up internal processes. There’s a free trial available, so you don’t have to rush into making a final decision as to whether you want to adopt ConnectWise.

5. Pulseway

Suitable for smaller and larger firms

Platforms: Web and mobile | Features: Automated system tracking, system alerts | Integrations: Zendesk, Slack, Autotask | Cloud-based: Yes | Free trial: 14-day

Alerts for system issues

Multi-platform mobile apps

Lack of diverse reporting capabilities

Pulseway's Real-Time Remote Monitoring and Management Software is one of the most popular and highly commended services of its kind. It lets you monitor Windows, Mac and Linux computers, and provides you with real-time status on network performance, system resources and logged in users.

There’s a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, meaning you can track and manage all your IT resources remotely. You also get access to advanced IT automation so you don’t have to spend time on mundane tasks, such as maintenance, backup and security checks.

You can set up alerts, too. Like some of the other systems mentioned here, they’ll flag any system issues that could potentially lead to damage or failure, and you can tailor them based on your IT devices. Pulseway is suitable for smaller firms and businesses all the way up to large enterprises.