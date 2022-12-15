There’s finally a reason to use Bing - to get free Overwatch 2 skins

Audio player loading…

I can’t believe it’s finally come to this - I’m using Bing to build up enough points to get Overwatch 2 coins and finally purchase one of the new skins. But I’m not the only one who can benefit from this; you can too.

Overwatch 2 skins just became more accessible thanks to Microsoft Rewards (opens in new tab). You can use Bing and a few other methods to earn Microsoft Points towards prizes like gift cards, sweepstakes, and now Overwatch 2 coins.

All you have to do is log into your Microsoft account and access your points. If you’ve been using Bing for a while and haven’t redeemed your points, there’s a good chance you’ll have quite a few.

After finding out how many points you have, head to the store's redeem section and search for ‘Overwatch 2’. Here you’ll find a couple of options, but the one you want is the Overwatch Coins Digital Code. Once you select the number of coins, you will be sent a digital code to your Microsoft email, which you can redeem on Battle.net (opens in new tab).

Mind num-Bing searches

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

Let’s break down the numbers of these reward points.

You can select 200 coins for 1,800 points, 500 coins for 5,000 points, or 1,000 coins for 10,000 points. Therefore, you can get the new Star Sheep Orisa bundle that costs 1,900 Overwatch coins for around 20,000 points. You can also purchase the new Street Runner Genji Bundle worth 1,500 Overwatch coins for 15,000 points.

However, if you really want to save on points, it may be more sensible to go for 200 coins and build up from there. Selecting 200 coins is better value for money, with the Orisa skin only costing you 17,100 points and the Genji skin needing 13,500 points if you use this technique and only get 200 coins at a time. While this is a great way to make the most of your Microsoft points, it isn’t as straightforward as purchasing bigger bundles. It’s a little counterintuitive, but trust me, it’s the best way to get the most bang for your buck. Plus, due to Overwatch skin prices increasing in odd numbers, it’s easier to go for 500 or 1,000 coins.

While this may seem arduous, it’s not as hard as it looks and could save you money. It’s good to bear in mind that 1000 coins in Overwatch will cost you $10 / £8.60 / AUD$15.40, which converts to 10,000 Microsoft points, all of which you can earn for doing practically nothing.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

While you can save money thanks to the Microsoft reward points, they haven’t appeared out of thin air - it takes some serious time to wrack up the points. It’s important to note that Level 1 members earn up to 5 points a day, and 150 points a month, by searching via Bing on PC or mobile.

In contrast, Level 2 members earn up to 20 points daily and 600 points monthly. So if you’re a fan of the new Star Sheep Orisa skin, it’ll take a staggering 4,000 days or 11 years of using Bing.

A distur-Bing realization

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment )

I can’t decide if I’m being vindicated or ripped off with this new hack. On the one hand, I can finally laugh in the face of those who doubted me for using Bing. It’s the default, and I don’t always have the time to change it. However, it’s also pretty sad that it takes a decade of Bing just to get a free skin in Overwatch 2. Am I that desperate?

Yes, I am, and I have no shame about it. I’m a young professional in an energy crisis; I can’t afford to spend money on things like skins. But I still want to enjoy features that were originally free in the first Overwatch.

My plan is to spend eight years worth of Bing-ing on purchasing the new Street Running Genji skin because it’s Genji, and he has a hood. As far as I’m concerned, it’s well worth the effort. So, for now, I’ll be using Bing as my search engine. It may seem silly, but after my next big purchase in eight years, I’ll be the one who’s laughing.