Microsoft Office Server not around until 2015

It could be next year before new server is out

Microsoft appears to be dragging its feet on the new versions of Microsoft Office Server with new versions not hitting the shops until 2015.

According to ZDNet, Redmond's roadmap has slowed down with new versions of its on-premises Exchange or SharePoint servers in calendar 2014. This means that Microsoft will not deliver new on-prem versions of those two servers until 2015.

Jeff Teper, the Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Server Services, insisted the company was not sitting on its hands, and was focusing on rolling out new features for the online versions of those products, which are the core of Office 365, this year.

2014 was logical

Most observers had thought Microsoft would deliver next Office servers this year, given that the company has started its Exchange Technology Adoption Program (TAP) testing programme in place. Redmond had been talking about a new version of Lync Server coming later this year.

Logically this would mean that the next Office server, codenamed "Office 16" would arrive later in 2014.

However, there will be some companies who are be happy at the news. Many are only just moving to Exchange 2013 and SharePoint 2013, which Microsoft released to manufacturing on October 11 2012.

Delays to Office server will mean that they will not have to organise any upgrades for a while.