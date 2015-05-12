Skype's real-time language translator is now open to all

Skype Translator Preview, Microsoft's catch all language translator, has been in a closed preview since November but now the software maker is finally opening the beta service to everyone.

Users will now be able to skip the sign-up and wait process and simply find the Skype Translator preview application on the Windows Store. All that's needed to use the application is a PC, laptop, or tablet running Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 preview.

Currently, the Skype Translator application can automatically translate spoken words into both audio and text with 50 different languages such as Chinese (Mandarin), Italian and Spanish.

Recently in April, Microsoft also added some key features including as text-to-speech translation, continuous recognition, automatic volume control and a mute button for the translated voice, plus two additional spoken languages.