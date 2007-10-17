Completely backup and restore your system

Want to back up your system but don't know how? Roxio is to launch BackOnTrack, a backup suite that not only takes a copy of everything on your system, but can restore everything, too.

The company estimates that 90 per cent of PC problems are software related. So BackOnTrack features a component called Instant Restore that, says the company, enables consumers to go from a complete system failure to a fully functioning system in minutes.

Three-level protection strategy

According to Roxio, BackOnTrack uses a three-level protection strategy. This includes system restoration in the event of a major system crash, disaster recovery in case of a damaged hard drive and automated data backup.

"Computers have become the keepers of our digital identities; storing everything from our treasured photos and music to critical personal and financial information," said Michael Demeyer of Roxio.

"Until now, protecting this vital data has been time consuming and complicated. Roxio changes this with the launch of BackOnTrack, an innovative suite that provides consumers with everything they need to quickly and easily secure their digital lives."

The software will cost £40 when it goes on sale this month.