The best free Android games in 2018: try these out now

What's better than a free game? Well, pretty much nothing. Except when it's just terrible and you've wasted your sweet time to download it.

Sure, it's not going to cost you anything, but that doesn't mean it's OK to just mess around with terrible games that are free because the developer can't make you pay anything for it in good conscience.

So what are you supposed to do about it? Well, we're here to help you with all that - but before you get into the best gallery around for recommendations, here's some advice to consider.

Firstly, consider what sort of game you want to spend your time on. Time, in this case, is literally the equivalent of money here. Do you want a quick game that you can play easily, or something that's going to be a bit more in-depth?

If it's the latter, then you'll probably have to accept that you'll need to either view some ads or in-app purchases to get the good stuff, as most developers don't want to give away their time for free.

However, there are some brilliant surprises out there as well - some lovely people spend hours coding brilliant games that they just let you play for free.

Also think about the kind of games that you need for your phone - if it's a high-powered game that's a visual treat, it's not going to be much use on a phone that comes from four years ago and has a tiny display.

Right, got all that? Great - you need to get cracking and finding out which titles are right for you. Get your mouses clicking or fingers swiping... we guarantee there will be something you'll enjoy in here.

New this week: Jodeo

Jodeo features a cycloptic blob being put through the grinder by a sadist. A claw-like contraption lifts the jelly-like critter above an ‘experiment’ and lets go. Your aim: to move it left and right, squelching over every edge of geometric shapes lazily rotating on the screen – without falling off.

With standard 2D forms, Jodeo might have been entertaining, but it wouldn’t have been as interesting. Here, you’re tackling 3D objects moving in and out of a 2D plane, along with other ‘scientific’ conditions, such as someone unhelpfully hurling meteors your way, or turning off a shape’s lines so you can’t see them.

The experience is short, but it’s hard to gripe about a freebie – not least given the protagonist’s seemingly permanent expression of sheer terror.