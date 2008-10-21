Sony outs smallest Blu-ray notebook ever

Sony has announced the Vaio TT-Series – the smallest and lightest Blu-ray notebook to date. Well, that is, if you customise it the right way using Sony's online configurator. The new model also boasts very decent top-line stats, with battery life up to 9 hours and a weight of approximately 1.3kg, while there's also the option of 3G mobile connectivity up to 7.2Mbps.

The 1,366 x 768 11.1-inch display puts the TT firmly in the ultraportable camp, but the 16:9 widescreen ratio and X-black tech should mean that it's still great for Blu-ray even with its diminutive size.

A green agenda

Sony is also making merry by jumping on the green bandwagon – there are more than 100g of recyclable plastic parts in the new laptop. And, talking of green, the notebook also joins Sony's other recent laptops by having rather green LEDs – not something we're particularly fond of.

Under the hood, Sony has employed the power efficient SU9300 Intel Core 2 Duo variant, while an ambient light sensor is used to vary the screen illumination for better minimal power consumption. A hefty 4GB of memory is also supplied as is Windows Vista Business and draft 802.11n wireless.

There's also a 128GB solid state option if you really want to go crazy. The Vaio by You online ordering service is available from 24 October in the UK