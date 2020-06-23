The explosion of information and communication technologies is a double-edged sword.

It has created unprecedented opportunities for children and young people to communicate, socialise, share, learn, access information and express their opinions on matters that affect their lives and their communities, while at the same time exposing them to a range of content, contact and harmful conduct online.

In a world where the internet permeates almost every aspect of life, keeping young users safe online has emerged as an increasingly urgent issue.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) developed its very first set of child online protection (COP) Guidelines in 2009. Since then, the internet has evolved beyond all recognition. While it has become an infinitely richer resource for children to play and learn, today’s children face many risks online.

The new set of guidelines has a comprehensive set of recommendations for children, parents and educators, industry and policymakers on how to contribute to the development of a safe and empowering online environment for children and young people.

“The question of how to ensure children's online safety in the age of Covid-19 is now more pressing than ever before," ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao, said.

He said the new guidelines are a very timely tool to safeguard the well-being, integrity, and safety of the children.

Re-designed from ground up

The new guidelines were re-designed from the ground up to reflect the significant shifts in the digital landscape in which children find themselves, such as the internet of things, connected toys, online gaming, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Besides, this new edition addresses an important lacuna - the situation faced by children with disabilities, for whom the online world offers a particularly crucial lifeline to full and fulfilling social participation. Consideration of the special needs of migrant children and other vulnerable groups has also been included.

Najat Maalla M'jid, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, said that the behaviour of offenders and criminal networks is constantly evolving, as seen during the pandemic, with offenders taking advantage of the new reality of many children being online far more than usual.

“It is therefore imperative that child protection systems evolve as fast or even faster. A worldwide and cross-border problem requires a multi-stakeholder, multi-sectoral and child-rights centred approach that brings all key actors, including children, together to ensure stronger and proactive child protection online," she said.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, said the new guidelines are designed to serve as a blueprint that can be adapted and used by different countries and stakeholders in a way that is consistent with national and local customs and laws.

