MWC 2014: HP's hinge-toting Pavilion x360 is a Yoga-inspired convertible PC

HP has announced a new convertible laptop PC at MWC 2014, and it's been taking a few style cues from Lenovo's Yoga range by the looks of things.

Called the HP Pavilion x360, it takes the form of a touchscreen-equipped convertible that totes a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use it as a laptop or a tablet.

It features an 11.6-inch HD display with 10-point capacitive multi-touch and also includes built-in Beats Audio with dual speakers and HP Connected Music.

The device is designed to cater for a wide range of uses, from gaming and social media to video chat and work collaboration.

Slated for release

HP is also bringing its Slate VoiceTab collection, released in India in February, to Europe and the Middle East, with 6-inch and 7-inch models on the way.

The Android-powered devices feature quad-core processors, with dual SIM standby mode, stereo speakers, two webcams, and up to 32GB of expandable storage via an SD card.

The 7-inch version comes with two years free HP DataPass, granting 250MB of 3G connectivity per month without the need for a contract. DataPass is powered by Fogg Mobile and is available immediately in the UK, with expansion to the US and other locations due in the summer.

The HP Slate VoiceTab releases in May for £179 (around US$298, or AUS$332) for the 6-inch model or £199 (around $331, or $369) for the 7-inch model. It comes in silver, with additional choices of white, purple, blue, pink, or green for the back cover.

The HP Pavilion x360 launches in March for £349.99 (around $582, or AUS$649) in red or silver. No word yet on global pricing or availability.