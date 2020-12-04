Building the world’s largest bug bounty platform

Organizations of all shapes and sizes now use hacker-powered security, but this wasn’t always the way.

Before HackerOne, I was head of product security at Facebook. One of the most effective things we did was to say to hackers out there: "We want your help. Find a bug, find a vulnerability, let us know and we'll reward you." The program went on to pay out over $10M and improve the security of the product more than anyone could have imagined.

Fast forward to today and HackerOne is the most successful hacker-powered security platform in the world. Over 2000 organizations have partnered with the hacker community to uncover 181,000+ verified vulnerabilities. Those hackers have been rewarded over $100M for making the internet a safer place.