Microsoft BI business intelligence package goes free, competes with Tableau

Microsoft has unveiled a free version of its Power BI business-intelligence solution. Like popular package Tableau, Power BI is used to manage, visualise and interact with data, preferably in large amounts.

Known simply as Power BI, it will offer a basic set of features with 1GB of data capacity limit per month per user. Those looking for extra features and capacity will need to opt for the paid-for Power BI Pro package at $9.99 per month (about £6, AU$11).

The company has yet to disclose when the new Power BI versions will be unveiled but did add that the free version doesn't have any requirements (no need for an Office 365 subscription, a Microsoft ID) and can be used from a browser or a Power BI client app.

Speaking of apps, Microsoft will add new client versions of Power BI for iPhone, Android and Windows Phone/tablet/PC. A preview version for Apple's iPad is already available.

Those wanting to test PowerBI can access it here and try it out free in the US, any email addresses can be used as long as they are work ones (i.e. no Gmail, Yahoo or Outlook). Note that the service will be rolled out in other territories later this year.

