The Asus StudioBook S brings workstation performance to a thin and light chassis

CES 2019 is packed wall to wall with laptops, but it's not every day that we see a workstation-class laptop like the Asus StudioBook S.

Packed with Intel Xeon processors and Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics – along with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage, the StudioBook S packs enough raw horsepower to please content creators and other professionals alike.

Asus was able to cram this serious horsepower behind a 17-inch display, in a 15-inch chassis. Measuring just 0.72 inches (18.29 mm) thick and weighing just 5.27 pounds (2.39 kg), it's a powerful workstation that you can take on the go.

And, the chassis isn't just small – it's attractive too. The powerful hardware is wrapped in a Turquoise Grey aluminum finish, so you can get some work done on a laptop you won't be ashamed to carry around with you.

If you need a portable workstation, you can pick the Asus StudioBook up soon, but Asus hasn't shared the specific release date or pricing.

Who is it for?

While Asus hasn't shared specific pricing information, it's safe to assume that StudioBook S won't be cheap. The Intel Xeon E-2176M hexa-core processor and Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics with 6GB of GDDR5 VRAM are aimed squarely at the enterprise market.

This is a portable workstation for professional content creators, people that need to efficiently edit 4K video, or do intense CAD work on the move. For those users, the 97% DCI-P3 color gamut on the 17-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200) NanoEdge display is going to be a godsend.

This display will help content creators get their work done quickly and accurately, without needing to rely on a separate display – though a 4K UHD resolution may come in handy.

Luckily, the Asus StudioBook S is packed to the brim with connectivity. You get a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 and an SD card reader. If you noticed the lack of Ethernet, Asus has you covered, including a USB-to-LAN dongle in the box.

Asus has also included a number pad that's built into the touchpad, much like what's offered on the Asus ZenBook Pro from last year, which gives the keyboard much more room to breath.

