10 ways Microsoft can improve Windows 10

So what does Microsoft need to do in order to make Windows 10 a better product? That's the question we're pondering in this feature, and we've come up with 10 ways in which Redmond could improve its new operating system.

For starters, Microsoft can bring all those promised missing features to the new Edge web browser in short order. We'd also like to see the company tighten up the new Start menu, and indeed Windows Update for that matter.

Read on for our full wish-list…