Actinic v10 includes customer feedback forums

British software firm Actinic has released version 10 of its software to help set up online shops.

We met with Benjamin Dyer, the Director of Product Development at Actinic who told us about Actinic Catalog's integration with Feefo for customer feedback.

Feefo, or Feedback Forum, enables the merchant to display independent customer feedback on the website via a badge.

Etailers can then respond to comments and improve their customer service as a result.

Dyer also told us about the difficulty that many etailers are experiencing with "verified by" pages appearing during the checkout process as part of a security drive from the banks.

"It's an interesting one…small merchants don't like anything getting in the way. It's been badly-handled by the banks. A lot of merchants have ended up with abandoned carts! But it's much better known now."

Actinic v10 includes new features and improvements to assist retailers in managing and marketing their online stores including real time stock control and an improved checkout.

This provides up-to-date visibility of stock levels for shoppers as well as enabling those with online shops to better manage their stock. Retailers can also synchronise this information between the website, offline ordering and the Actinic till system.

Actinic Catalog and Actinic Business pricing remains unchanged at £399 and £799.