Windows Phone apps are coming to Windows 10

A leaked image of the Windows 10 Store apparently confirms suspicions that the Windows Phone and Windows 10 stores will be unified, allowing people to install Windows Phone apps on their Windows 10 devices, and possibly vice versa.

The image shows the HTC app Make More Space, an unexciting yet functional app for HTC handsets that alerts owners when available storage space is low.

The appearance of this app also hints at HTC working on a Windows Phone 10 device. A previous leak about HTC's upcoming flagship smartphone the HTC Hima will come in both Android and Windows Phone versions.

Source: Phone Arena

Combining both the Windows Phone Store and the Windows 10 Store could be beneficial for both stores, which have struggled to offer the breadth of apps and games that its rivals Google Play and the Apple App Store provide.

Via Phone Arena