Toshiba outs Satellite A660 multimedia laptop

Toshiba announced the latest addition to its laptop range this week – the Satellite A660.

Toshiba is pitching the laptop for the multimedia crowd, offering optional Blu-ray support and some great audio features. This includes the offering support for Dolby advanced audio.

But this isn't a laptop for home entertainment heads, there is also a smattering of gaming options as well, with the option of adding a Core i3, i5 and even i7 chip to the device which allows the smooth running of hi-def content and power-hungry games.

YouTbe streaming and iPlayer

Toshiba has also added streaming to the A660 range, in the form of a plug-in for Internet Explorer – allowing users to stream Flash videos from YouTube directly to DLNA-compatible TVs.

As with the other laptop ranges announced this week, iPlayer is pre-installed on the desktop and there's the addition of Resolution+, an upscaling feature taken straight from the company's TV sets.

Other features include dedicated graphics from Nvidia, up to 8GB memory and 620GB hard-drive space.

There's also four USBs on board and Windows 7 Home Premium 64 bit is installed.

When it comes to screen size and resolution, the A660 comes packing a 16-inch TruBrite HD LED backlit screen, 1366 x 768 resolution at 16:9 aspect ratio.

The Satellite A660 has a UK release date of June. Go to www.toshiba.co.uk for more details.