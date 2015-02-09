Apple to shake up MacBook Air series with faster CPU

Apple is gearing up to launch refreshed MacBook Air models equipped with fifth-generation Intel Broadwell CPUs, according to a new report.

Emerging from Letemsvetemapplem.eu, it claims the launch will be a low-key affair that will take place on February 24. Apple is apparently looking to introduce new machines equipped with either a 2.2GHz Core i5-5250U CPU, a 1.8GHz Core i5 chip or a more powerful 2GHz Core i7 variant.

It's expected that Apple will also launch a 12-inch Retina MacBook Air with an all-new design later in the year that will also feature Intel's Broadwell CPU, which became available to notebook makers in January.

According to rumours, the Cupertino-based company plans to launch the long-awaited machine in the first quarter of 2015, which pens in a tentaive closing data of March 31.

Watching, listening

Apple has confirmed that the iWatch will go on sale in April, so it's possible that the MacBook Air's launch could happen at an event showcasing the two products.

It has been suggested that the company may scrap its current 11- and 13-inch Mac Book Airs to make way for a slimmer and lighter Retina MacBook Air, an unlikely move in the event that the refresh goes ahead. Apple's current MacBook Air was last updated in April 2014 with 100MHz speed bumps and a price reduction of around $100.

Notebooks featuring Broadwell are expected to come with slightly better battery life compared to those packing Intel's fourth-generation Haswell chip. While it won't quite prove the leap in battery life Haswell offered over Ivy Bridge, it's an improvement all the same.

Via: Apple Insider