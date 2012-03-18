HP reveals first Ivy Bridge laptops

HP has quietly launched its first laptops to feature Intel's Ivy Bridge processors.

The mid-range Pavilion DV4-5000, DV6-7000 and DV7-6000 are now listed on HP's website, but the price-points are not yet available and the device's aren't available to pre-order.

All three include the new, third-generation Intel i7 processor, known as Ivy Bridge, with varying screen sizes and storage options.

The DV4-5000 will have a 14-inch screen with a 1366 x 768 resolution, along with up to 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard-drive and an NVIDIA GeForce GT 630M graphics card.

The 15.6-inch crew

The DV6-7000 has a 15.6-inch screen which improves resolution to 1600 x 900. It boasts the same speed processor, again with 8GB of RAM and the same graphics card. Hard drive space doubles to 2TB

The final model, the DV6-7000 also rocks a 15.6-inch screen, the same storage and RAM, but with a slightly faster version of the i7 processor (2.6GHz compared to 2.3GHz on the other pair).

The laptops feature HP's new Mosaic design and, according to a leaked press release, will be available for order on April 8th with a shipping date of April 29th.

We've been hearing lots about Ivy Bridge delays in recent weeks, but it would appear that the release date may indeed be on track for April.

You can get a look at the higher-end DV6 model in the video below.

