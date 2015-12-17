Dell refreshes Latitude 5000 Series with 17-hour battery life

Featuring a unique carbon fiber blend shell, Dell's new Latitude 5000 Series notebooks come with a maximum quad-core processor configuration. The carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate material allows the 5000 Series to be durable and light, and Dell says that the notebook has undergone military-grade testing.

Dell's refreshed 5000 Series comes in two sizes, a 14-inch Latitude 14 5000 Series (E5470) and a 15-inch Latitude 15 5000 Series (E5570).

The 5000 Series ships with Intel's sixth generation Skylake processor, and for maximum performance, users can configure the new 5000 Series with up to a quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU with vPro. The notebooks feature Intel's integrated HD Graphics and AMD's Radeon R7 M360 discrete graphics.

Business class design

The 5000 Series also comes with Dell's business-class keyboard for an ergonomic typing experience. A backlit keyboard doesn't come standard on the 5000 Series, but users can pay extra for this upgrade.

Screen resolution for all models starts at HD, and a FHD panel with touch is an optional extra. The 14-inch model can also be configured with an HD+ display (1600 x 900).

Users can configure storage with either SSD or HDD. Hard drive configurations top out at 1TB. For further expansion, users can also add Dell's E Docks or Dell's Wireless Dock to their desk for more connectivity and ports.

All of the 5000 Series notebooks feature a reinforced carbon fiber polycarbonate shell. To strengthen the polycarbonate, Dell recycles its carbon fiber scraps and blends it into the plastic. The material allows the new 5000 Series notebooks to be up to 27% thinner and 18% lighter than the previous generations. The 15-inch quad-core model also features a USB Type-C connector, and Dell claims that these notebooks can achieve up to 17 hours of battery life.

The Latitude 14 5000 Series E5470 measures 13.2 x 0.9 x 9.1 inches (334.9 x 23.2 x 231.1mm) and weighs 3.68 pounds (1.67kg). The Latitude 15 5000 Series E5570 measures 14.8 x 0.9 x 9.9 inches (377.1 x 23.8 x 252.6mm) and weighs 4.37 pounds (1.98kg).

For security, the 5000 Series comes with TPM support, Smart Card reader, NFC Smart Card reader, and an optional fingerprint reader. Dell also offers optional security software, including endpoint security and encryption tools.

All models are available now in North America, and pricing starts at $999 (£671, AU$1,403).