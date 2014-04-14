IBM adds disaster recovery, security services to SoftLayer

IBM SoftLayer clients have been granted access to disaster recovery and security services that are designed to ensure data security and continuity during breaches and disaster-related events. The services are geared toward helping SoftLayer clients automate the recovery of mission-critical applications, servers and cloud-based data should human error or a cyberattack occur.

In addition, IBM said it will open two new cloud-based resiliency centers in Raleigh, N.C. and Mumbai, India. The facilities are being built to help speed up recovery times for SoftLayer clients by "virtually eliminating network latency while allowing businesses to manage federal and local data residency compliance regulations," according to an IBM statement. It is unclear when the centers will open.

In January, IBM announced the opening of 15 data centers worldwide as part of its $1.2 billion added investment in cloud.

IBM strengthens SoftLayer security

Security concerns

The security enhancements were announced less than a week after the Heartbleed Bug made available security keys, usernames and passwords, instant messages, emails and business critical documents and communication, on major websites like Facebook and Yahoo. It is unclear if IBM's announcement is meant to provide reassurance for current and potential cloud adopters who are concerned about security breaches.

IBM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IBM will also provide security consulting services for SoftLayer clients. This service is designed to help provide resiliency assessment, planning and design, implementation and testing, according to the statement.

IBM acquired SoftLayer in July. At the time, IBM said the acquisition would enable it to "[marry] the security, privacy and reliability of private clouds with the economy and speed of a public cloud."