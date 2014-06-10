Bungie's Destiny orbits into public alpha during E3 only on PS4

This Destiny announcement was not a bad way for Sony to start the event

Sony kicked off its E3 2014 press conference almost as predictably as Microsoft showing a new Call of Duty: Advanced Warfighter video: with a new, Peter Dinklage-fueled trailer for Bungie's Destiny.

But more importantly, Sony President and Group CEO Andrew House followed the video up with an announcement that should make PS4 owners happy about their choice of console.

PS4 owners will get their first taste of Destiny during a public "first look" alpha phase that begins Thursday June 13, the final day of E3, and lasts "through the weekend," according to House.

PlayStation users can go to GreatnessAwaits.com/Destiny to sign up.

Alpha, beta, Destiny

It seems PlayStation players will also have first dibs on the Destiny multiplayer beta, which will begin on July 17.

"But Destiny isn't just first on PlayStation; it's better," House said.

The game will have "extra content that only PlayStation customers will receive," and it will also come bundled with the first white PS4 consoles in a package that also includes a free 30-day PlayStation Plus trial, he revealed.

The bundle will launch in September alongside Destiny.