Final Fantasy 16 release date predictions, trailer and what we know

Final Fantasy 16 (XVI) was announced on September 16 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The RPG is the next mainline title in the long and storied Final Fantasy series – in every entry, developers at Square Enix completely change the setting, characters, and how the game plays, which is no different here. As far as we know, FF16 will be a singleplayer experience, and it currently has no release date.

We were given an impressively long look at gameplay and plenty of characters in the trailer that marked FF16's reveal. We were introduced to the new medieval-style backdrop to the game, complemented by the exciting swordplay and magic you'd expect from any Final Fantasy entry.

While markedly different in art direction to earlier titles, a more medieval-infused setting definitely recalls the series' roots. Recent Final Fantasy games have opted for a more modern or sci-fi setting – so it's a refreshing departure, to see Square Enix goes in a slightly different direction. The combat, though, looks more real-time, similarly to how Final Fantasy 15 played when your character encountered enemies.

Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy 16 so far.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next mainline single-player Final Fantasy title

What is it? The next mainline single-player Final Fantasy title

Which console is it on? Final Fantasy 16 will be a PS5 exclusive

At the moment, there is no fixed Final Fantasy 16 release date. We wouldn't expect to see it until 2022 at the earliest.

That said, the game's first reveal trailer was surprisingly polished – it showed cutscenes and battles running in real-time, which producer Naoki Yoshida says "represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this".

Director Hiroshi Takai suggests a long wait is in store. "And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands."

Everyone remembers the horrifically long wait for Final Fantasy 15 – that was revealed in 2006 as a completely different game, before development was rebooted ahead of a 2016 release date. Don't expect that this time – Yoshida is something of an organizational mastermind. He's the brains behind Final Fantasy 14's A Realm Reborn reinvention – an extraordinary turnaround, and evidence that FF16 is in safe hands, certainly in terms of scheduling.

Yoshida says there will be an update regarding the game in 2021, so expecting it later than that makes sense.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Square Enix) Final Fantasy 16 images The main logo for Final Fantasy 16, illustrated by the legendary Yoshitaka Amano. Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Square Enix) Final Fantasy 16 images Ifrit the Eikon (or, summon) appears in the trailer. Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Square Enix) Final Fantasy 16 images This man appears to be the main playable character. Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Square Enix) Final Fantasy 16 images Different Chocobo colors confirmed! Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Square Enix) Final Fantasy 16 images Some time-skipping appears to be part of the story.

Final Fantasy 16 trailer

Final Fantasy 16 has just one trailer so far – you can watch it below.

It's a surprisingly great teaser for the game. It isn't just some cinematics and ambiguous hints at what to come – we get a healthy does of the setting, various characters and how the game will actually play when you get into a fight.

At the start of the trailer, we see haggard mercenary characters sitting around a campfire, who are about to charge into battle. Eventually, it changes pace to show a young boy called Joshua who appears to hold some form of magical power, seemingly linked to the Phoenix – an Eikon, or summon, in Final Fantasy parlance.

Check out the first Final Fantasy 16 trailer below:

Final Fantasy 16 news and more information

A number of other summons are spotted in the trailer: Phoenix, Ifrit, Titan and Shiva all look like they're part of the game this time, which is a great way to offer a bit of fan service while players wait to learn more about FF16.

The trailer is a little convoluted when it comes to story, but a voiceover explains: “The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough…” following the classic Final Fantasy trend of crystals being special objects in the world which can grant power or house some form of god. Is this about subverting the iconography of Final Fantasy, then?

Who is directing Final Fantasy 16?

As mentioned, Hiroshi Takai is in charge of directing Final Fantasy 16. He has previously worked on the immensely successful MMOs Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn as well as Final Fantasy 11, the first online Final Fantasy title.

Both of the MMOs do wonderfully capture the essence and charm of Final Fantasy and translate it into an online setting well, complete with compelling characters, stories and beautifully designed worlds.

Who is producing the game?

As discussed, Square Enix has set Naoki Yoshida as the game's producer, and he's the one who brought Final Fantasy 14 back from the brink of death, turning it into one of Square's most successful games.

Ultimately, this information will either mean a lot to you or not depending on how much you've played or enjoyed Final Fantasy 11 and A Realm Reborn.

