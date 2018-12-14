Could AI remove the need for humans in HR?

There’s been a lot of discussion about the potential of AI to assume the roles of humans in different sectors and HR has not been immune to this. While AI could change the role of HR and benefits professionals, I don’t think it’ll negate the need for a human touch in the industry. Fundamentally HR is about supporting people in the workplace and that won’t change. And, for now at least, employees still value human contact when it comes to the things that matter to them. For example, our Global Employee Benefits Watch 2017/18 found that, when it came to benefits, almost half of global employees (46%) still highly value face-to-face communications.

That being said, AI will certainly disrupt the industry. But professionals need to see this as an opportunity as roles are likely to change rather than disappear. If machine learning can handle the administrative burdens of the HR function, this leaves professionals time to take on more strategic responsibilities.

This would be bolstered by the high-level insights AI makes possible. For example, in future HR professionals could ask, “what could my medical costs be next year in China if I increase my headcount by 10%”. Software will be able to calculate an answer instantly, considering trends in benefits take-up, salary and insurance premium hikes. In this scenario, technology has the potential to influence where an organisation places head-count, directly impacting HR and business strategy.