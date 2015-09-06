This new Philips monitor will sport a 5K display

MMD Philips is bringing a brand spanking new lineup of monitors to IFA 2015 that includes a 5K monitor and displays featuring Quantum Dot technology.

The slate of devices is headed by a sumptuous 27-inch LCD monitor complete with an UltraClear 5K resolution that boasts some 14.7 million pixels inside a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution that promises four times the pixels of a Quad HD display.

Philips confirmed that the product will be available towards the end of the year with a suggested retail price of 1599 Euros (about £1180, $1780, AU$2550), significantly less than its only other competitor, the Dell UP2715K.

That's not all. The same display also has PerfectKolor Technology that possesses factory calibrated AdobeRGB colour space and one billion colors. It even has a webcam, multi-view to allow the display to be split into several partitions, built-in speakers and various other gimmicks to create the best experience possible.

What else?

Carrying on the theme of color intensity, the 27-inch IPS Adobe RGB display with Quantum Dot Color IQ will also be outed at IFA 2015. The technology brings with it 50% more color than traditional LEDs and is both more affordable and energy-efficient as it uses 25% less energy than other comparable tech.

IFA 2015 also sees the debut of a new 34-inch curved display with a Quad-HD resolution, Ambiglow Plus Base technology designed to provide a more immersive viewing experience through new lighting and SoftBlue tech that helps prevent eye fatigue by protecting the viewer's eyes.

There's no word yet on pricing or a release date and anyone going to IFA 2015 can have a look for themselves in Berlin from 4 to 9 September.