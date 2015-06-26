This $99/£63 Windows 10 PC is barely bigger than a pack of gum

French manufacturer Archos has announced a $99 (£63, around AU$125) HDMI dongle that runs Windows 10 (and will therefore only be available towards the end of July).

The aptly named, Archos PC Stick, sticks into any device with a HDMI port (monitor, TV, projector) and is essentially a tablet without cameras, battery or display.

Unsurprisingly therefore, you get an Intel Atom CPU, the Z3735F, one which usually powers low-cost Windows tablets like the Linx 7 and competitors like Intel's own Compute Stick.

There's 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage backed by a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a USB and Micro-USB port.

The device will be preloaded with Word Mobile, Excel Mobile and PowerPoint Mobile which is the first time we hear about this scheme.

While Android and iOS devices already have free Office for Mobile, bringing it as a preloaded add-on to Windows 10 would be an interesting twist as the PC Stick doesn't come with a touchscreen (let alone a screen).

Given that both Google and Apple do it on their platforms, the whole bundling argument that caused the ire of the US Department of Justice back in the 90's is likely to now be moot.