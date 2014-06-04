HP introduces the detachable HP Pro x2 612 and the Elite 700 Series

HP will launch a detachable PC designed for enterprise users focused on content creation and mobility, the company said during a press conference on June 3. HP also unveiled its EliteBook 700 series, which includes 11 PCs designed for business users.

The HP Pro x2 612, which will become available in September, features a 12.5 inch display and 14 hours of battery life. The tablet-notebook hybrid comes with Intel Core i3 or i5 processors, and can include Intel vPro technology for added security. The device can be purchased with an HD or full HD screen. Pricing has yet to be determined.

The Pro x2 612 comes with a powered keyboard that, when used in conjunction with the tablet, gives the device 14 hours of battery life. Organizations can also purchase a standalone tablet, the HP Pro Tablet 612, which does not include the powered keyboard. The tablet features 8 hours of battery life.

Under the hood

The Pro x2 and 612 and Tablet 612 run Windows 8.1 and provide support for Windows 7. They come loaded with a digitizer pen stored directly the display. Both models feature 3g or 4g LTE options, a USB 3.0 port, a micro SD card reader, and a micro SIM card reader. HP will provide flexibility for customers who want Celeron or Pentium processors.

Both options also include HP BIOS, HP Client Security, HP Sure Start, a Smart Card Reader, TPM and an optional fingerprint reader. The devices also come loaded with dual HD webcams.

The Power Keyboard is a full-size keyboard, that is backlit, spill resistant, and features a touch pad. The keyboard comes with a VGA cord, a RJ45 network cord, one display port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a connector for the HP ultra-slim dock. The keyboard also includes a full-size SD card reader.

Mobility is the key

For users looking for a more mobile keyboard, HP also provides a Travel Keyboard option. The Travel Keyboard is backlit, features a USB 3.0 port, an audio jack, and kickstand functionality. The Travel Keyboard does not feature a secondary battery.

"HP has a mobility strategy," said Daron Chalk, Worldwide Category Manager at HP. "Two of the pillars [of that strategy] are 1) notebook replacements and 2) optimizing workflows with a strong focus on vertical opportunities. Those [pillars] will be built primarily around tablets...We see this as a new category, a very strong area of growth and we do intend to provide a lot of strong leadership in this category."

The HP Elite 700 Series

The HP Elite 700 series includes three notebooks powered by AMD A-Series Pro APUs.

The HP EliteBook 725 starts at three pounds, features a 12.5-inch diagonal HD or Full HD optional touchscreen, and an optional 4G LTE module. The HP EliteBook 725 is expected to be available in June starting at $799.

The HP EliteBook 745 features a 14.0-inch diagonal HD, HD+ or Full HD display and includes a touch-enabled option. The HP EliteBook 745 is expected to be available in June starting at $739.

The HP EliteBook 755 features a 15.6-inch diagonal HD or Full HD touchsceen, and AMD Radeon Graphics. The HP EliteBook 755 is expected to be available in June starting at $749.

The 700 series also includes three notebooks powered by Intel:

The HP EliteBook 720 starts at 2.94 pounds, and features HD, HD Premium or HD Premium touch options.

The HP EliteBook 740 is an Ultrabook that features HD, HD+, HD+ touch or FHD screens.

The HP EliteBook 750, which also offers Ultrabook models, features an HD, Full HD, or Full HD touch 15-inch diagonal screen.

