Fujitsu's low-power AIO PCs never need to be turned off

Fujitsu has launched the Esprimo X923 all-in-one (AiO) business PC at the CeBIT 2014 expo.

It's designed to fix a power problem with AIO PCs that are used as part of Unified Communications (UC) programmes.

Normally such PCs can go into sleep mode to save energy, but if they are responsible for handling incoming phone and video calls or maintaining instant message conversations they need to be switched on.

Esprimo X923

The Esprimo X923 goes into what Fujitsu calls a low-power active mode (LPAM). It pauses power-hungry browsers and office productivity suites, but continues to run Microsoft Windows 8.1 Professional.

In that mode, it consumes five watts, around 45 percent lower than the 9.1W used in standard idle mode. It's not as good as the 1.6W the device consumes in true sleep mode, but is better than nothing.

Multiple configs

The X923 has a 23-inch Full-HD screen and can be ordered with Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors; up to 16GB of RAM; Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, and either a hard disk drive up to 1TB in capacity or an SSD up to 500GB.

It also has a presence sensor that can indicate to compatible applications whether the user really is away from the keyboard. The headset has a "busy" light to indicate to nearby colleagues when the wearer is on a call.

The X923-T variant has a touch screen but will not initially include the multimedia module with handset or headset. No word on price or availability yet.