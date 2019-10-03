FIFA 20 skill moves: how to pull off the Flair Roulettte, Drag to Drag and more

Another year, another FIFA. Updates to the franchise are about as inevitable as getting nutmegged online by a 14-year-old, and if such humiliations leave you with a feeling of severe existential dread, then you need to learn how to perform skill moves in FIFA 20 to even the odds.
First off, you’re going to need to choose a player who has the relevant skill level to pull off these tricks. If you just want to practice, head into the arena and choose Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba or Marcus Rashford, who all boast five-star skill moves. If you’re trying to create a skillful Ultimate Team, use this handy guide to every five-star skill player in FIFA 20, found on the official EA website.
Beyond that, all that's left is to get into the skill moves and the inputs necessary to pull them off in the thick of play. You'll have to adapt the input to the direction you’re facing to make the skill work, so bear in mind that while you’re always facing forward in the practice arena, in-game you could be facing any direction, most often in the direction of the opposing goal.
1 Star
Ball juggle – L2/LT + Tap R1/RB
Foot fake – Hold R1
Open up fake shot left – Hold L1/LB + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + Flick the left stick up and left
Open up fake shot right – Hold L1/LB + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + Flick the left stick up and right
Flick up for volley – Hold L1/LB + click the right stick
2 Star
Body Feint Right – Flick right stick to the right
Body Feint Left – Flick right stick to the left
Stepover right – Drag right stick clockwise from the top
Stepover left – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from the top
Reverse Stepover right – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from the right
Reverse Stepover left – Drag right stick clockwise from the left
Ball roll left – Flick right stick left and hold
Ball roll right – Flick right stick right and hold
Drag back – L2/LT + R2/RT + flick left stick down
3 Star
Hell flick – Flick right stick up then down
Roulette right – Drag right stick clockwise to the right from the bottom
Roulette left – Drag right stick counter-clockwise to the left from the bottom
Fake left and go right – Drag right stick stick counter-clockwise from left to right
Fake right and go left – Drag right stick clockwise from right to left
Heel chop left – Hold L2/LT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + flick the left stick to the left and hold
Heel chop Right – Hold L2/LT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/A + flick the left stick to the right and hold it
4 Star
Ball hop – Hold L1/LB + click right stick
Heel to heel flick – Flick right stick up and down
Simple rainbow – Flick right stick down, then up twice
Feint left and exit right – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from left to right
Feint left and exit right – Drag right stick clockwise from right to left
Spin left – Flick right stick diagonally to the bottom-left twice
Spin right – Flick right stick diagonally to the bottom-right twice
Stop and turn left – Flick right stick up then left
Stop and turn right – Flick right stick up then right
Ball roll cut right – Hold the right stick to the left and the left stick to the right
Ball roll cut left – Hold the right stick to the right and the left stick to the left
Fake pass – Hold R2/RT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X
Fake pass exit left – Hold R2/RT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X and flick the left stick diagonally to the top-left
Fake pass exit right – Hold R2/RT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X and flick the left stick diagonally to the top-right
Quick ball rolls – Pull right stick down and hold
Lane change left – Hold L1/LB + hold right stick to the left
Lane change right – Hold L1/LB + hold right stick to the right
Three-touch roulette left – Hold L2/LT + flick right stick down and left
Three-touch roulette right – Hold L2/LT + flick right stick down and right
Drag back spin left – Flick right stick down and then left
Drag back spin right – Flick right stick down and then right
5 Star
Elastico – Drag right stick clockwise from right to left
Reverse elastico – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from left to right
Advanced rainbow – Flick right stick downwards, hold upwards and then flick upwards
Hocus pocus – Drag right stick clockwise from the bottom to the left and then counter-clockwise from left to right
Triple Elastico – Drag right stick counter-clockwise from the bottom to the right and then clockwise from right to left
Ball roll and flick left – Hold the right stick to the right and then flick upwards
Ball roll and flick right – Hold the right stick to the left and then flick upwards
Heel flick turn – Hold R1/RB + flick right stick up and down
Sombrero flick – Flick right stick up twice and then down
Turn and spin left – Flick right stick up then left
Turn and spin right – Flick right stick up then right
Ball roll fake left – Hold right stick to the left then flick to the right
Ball roll fake right – Hold right stick to the right and then flick to the left
Rabona fake – Hold L2/LT + Square/X or Circle/B then Cross/X + drag left stick down
Elastico chop left – Hold R1/RB + drag right stick clockwise from right to left
Elastico chop right – Hold R1/RB + drag right stick counter-clockwise from left to right
Spin flick left – Hold R1/RB + flick right stick up then left
Spin flick right – Hold R1/RB + flick right stick up then right
Flick over – Hold L1/LB + hold right stick up
Tornado spin left – Hold L1/LB + flick right stick up and then left
Tornado spin right – Hold L1/LB + flick right stick up then right
Lateral heel to heel – L1/LB + flick right stick right to left
Flair Roulette – L1/LB + drag the right stick from bottom to top
Dragback sombrero – R1/RB + flick left stick to the right + click right stick
Heel chop turn – L2/L2 + Fake Shot + drag left stick to the left
Five star juggling
Laces flick up – L2/LT + hold R1/RB
Sombrero flick backwards – Hold left stick down
Sombrero flick left – Hold left stick left
Sombrero flick right – Hold left stick right
Around the world – Full clockwise or counter-clockwise motion with the right stick
In-air elastico – Flick right stick right then left
Reverse in-air elastico – Flick right stick left then right
Flick up for volley – Hold left stick up
Chest flick – Hold the left stick up then click the left stick once and the right stick three times
T. Around the world – Full counter-clockwise motion with the right stick and then flick the right stick up
