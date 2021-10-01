FIFA 22 Career Mode tips

EA’s virtual soccer simulator is back for another year and FIFA 22 brings with it some interesting updates to Career Mode, which is easily the most popular part of the FIFA experience outside of Ultimate Team. In this year’s version of the game, players are able to create their own club and customize its aesthetics and board expectations. Player Career has also been expanded, pushing harder on the RPG elements to make growing a footballer’s career feel more authentic and complex as you fight to get into the starting eleven.

In this guide, we’re going to break down what’s new for FIFA 22 and offer some tips to help you make the most of your Career Mode experience. Regardless of whether you’re new to the beautiful game or a returning player, hopefully, our guidance can help you lead your chosen squad to glory.

New games 2021: upcoming game release dates for console and PC

You can bypass training days now

(Image credit: EA)

It’s a tiny tweak, but by selecting the Advancement Interruptions option in the main Career Mode screen, you can now summon an option to bypass training days when you’re simulating your season. This means you don’t have to go through the arduous process of being halted and forced to quick sim every training session. Of course, if you love training your team then don’t use it, but it’s very handy for getting through the years quicker, and when you simulate the training session it will take your best grade so far, so it’s not like it’s hurting your team if you can put a good shift in the first time you complete the skill game. This also works for email messages, if they bothered you in the past.

Interactive match sim is your best friend

(Image credit: EA)

This feature arrived in FIFA 21 but it’s still just as revolutionary. If you choose to simulate a Career Mode match you can now watch over it on a Football Manager-style screen, and jump in whenever things aren’t going as well as you might have hoped. It’s another way to get through the seasons quicker, but if you watch it carefully, you can also slip in to flip a game on its head or score a legendary free kick. Take advantage of it!

Build a relationship with your manager

(Image credit: EA)

If you prefer Player Career over Manager Career, my first piece of advice is to play as your own created player rather than an actual player. This is because it opens up a whole skill tree, an attribute selection screen and gives you perks to unlock. Whereas, if you play as say, Jack Grealish, you’ll only be able to boost his stats and value, and you’ll have less control over the footballer’s overall trajectory.

Once you’re in a Player Career, you also want to make the most of the new Match Objectives system to secure your place in the starting eleven. You can boost an objective before a game to challenge yourself more and earn extra XP, which will please your manager. I’ve found it’s easier to play as the whole team and just make sure that your character is getting a good amount of the ball, as calling for passes correctly can be really tricky. Take care when specializing too and make sure you’re not just a jack of all trades but that your player excels in a certain discipline, else your manager might think twice about starting you.

There’s a science to transfer negotiations

(Image credit: EA)

When you’re nurturing young prospects and fleshing out your team as a new manager, you need to be realistic when you negotiate. First of all, make sure you scout any players you’re interested in way ahead of the transfer market deadline to get an idea of their asking price. And consider that if you’re trying to poach some young talent from an established club, they’re not going to just let them go easily. Be prepared to pay more for youngsters with prospects than you might for a solid established player. When you’ve found a fair asking price, don’t overdo it, but a few million here and there will always grease the palms. You can almost always push contract length up or down by one year depending on the player’s position too, so use that to your advantage.