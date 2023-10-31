The best part of Dead by Daylight is the quick time events, not the killers

Dead by Daylight is known for many things. There are the infamous and numerous Killers that are known far and wide for their ties to pop culture and horrific finishing kills, or there’s the hilarious yet terrifying teamwork that is at the heart of this multiplayer survival horror game.

However, my favorite feature in Dead by Daylight, which sets it apart from other games in its genre, isn’t the popular Killers, but the quick time events. These tasks are scattered across the map in the form of generators. Trapped in a fenced-off area, your only chance to escape this prison and the Killer’s grasp is to fix these generators using quick time events and power the exit so the giant metal gates trapping you inside can be opened.

My worst fear is being chased , so the prospect of running around a dark and dreary map with low visibility and multiple places for the Killer to jump out and attack you doesn’t spark joy within me. However, even in the worst moments, the quick time events succeeded in slowing down my heart rate and giving me a moment to collect my thoughts and plan for the next move. They are a real game changer.

Take a deep breath

(Image credit: Starbreeze)

Huddled in a dark corner of a classroom in some abandoned elementary school, I wipe away my tears, catch my breath, and turn to the busted generator. It doesn’t matter how terrified I am; my co-survivors need me, so for the next few minutes, I will channel my inner mechanic and fix this complex light switch with my quick time skills.

The first time I encountered the quick time events in Dead by Daylight, they panicked and frustrated me. I always missed the small slot on the meter and ended up making a racket and losing every bit of progression made. It was for this reason that I found it impossible to fall in love with the survival horror game; it just made me too angry. However, the more I played and the more familiar the events became, the easier everything was. Once I realized that you could listen out for audio cues instead of relying solely upon the meter on the screen, everything changed.

The bar to entry doesn’t require a lot of skill, thanks to QT events being so prevalent in other games

Instead of trying to multitask, looking out for the QT event meter and the monster stalking me, I could focus on looking out for any evil-doers chasing me while fixing generators, which would lead to my escape. Learning how to complete these mini-games adequately meant that I enjoyed Dead by Daylight more and found its horror more manageable. While I used to fear these small tasks, I now use them as a chance to hunker down, catch my breath, and plan the next steps of my escape.

Most survival horror games force players to rely on their wits, speed, and aim. However, Dead by Daylight’s focus on QT events sets it apart from the crowd. There’s no resource management, weapons, or abilities to worry about. Instead, all you have to have is good timing and nerves of steel. I’ve even gone for this in other games, too: playing Unfortunate Spacemen with colleagues often sees them involved in working out who the monster is and fighting it off while I merely focus on clearing up trash or sweeping away leftovers.

This simplicity also means that Dead by Daylight is accessible to newcomers. The bar to entry doesn’t require a lot of skill, thanks to QT events being so prevalent in other games, regardless of genre. This means Dead by Daylight is one of the best games to play with friends over Halloween. Everyone can get involved and have a great time regardless of experience or skill level. Just remember, there’s no shame in breaking a few generators; you just have to remember to run away afterward.