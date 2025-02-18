Bethesda is offering the chance to create an Elder Scrolls 6 NPC at a charity auction, and it’s already at over $10,000

The chance to create an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6 is up for grabs at a charity auction

Bids currently start at $10,450

The money raised will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Have you ever wanted to be part of a video game? Well developer Bethesda Game Studios is offering one lucky gamer the chance to create an non-player character (NPC) in the massively anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6.

It's being offered as part of a charity auction, benefitting the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic organization. The charity works to provide wish-granting experiences for children with critical illnesses, with the aim of giving hope to children, families, and communities in a challenging time.

The auction is ongoing, with lot #301 letting the winner "have the opportunity to work with the Bethesda Game Studios development team to create a character to appear as a video game NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6." It's an incredibly tempting proposition, letting you have a direct impact one what is easily going to be one of the biggest fantasy video games of the generation.

Bidding starts at $10,450, though I imagine that this will seem like a small price to pay for some seriously die-hard fans. The money from the winning big will go directly to Make-A-Wish, which is going to be something to feel pretty good about.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was first unveiled back in 2018, where a short teaser trailer was shown. We've heard very little about the game since, though information from Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition suggests that it will launch in 2026 at the earliest.

