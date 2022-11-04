Zero trust network architecture, or zero trust network access ( ZTNA (opens in new tab)) is a network security design methodology. It states that users and devices are inherently untrusted no matter where they are located. This contrasts with a traditional model, where devices connected to the local network are largely considered safe, and authorized to access most other resources on the same network.

The increase in remote work and the use of cloud applications has posed new security challenges for businesses. The traditional model, where employees use virtual private networks (VPNs) to access company resources remotely, opens companies up to several security risks (opens in new tab).

Companies are increasingly turning to ZTNA solution providers (opens in new tab), like Perimeter 81 (opens in new tab), to better secure their digital assets. IT professionals knowledgeable of ZTNA practices are in high demand, so we’ve listed 10 of the best ZTNA online courses you can use to get up to speed with this important technology.

1. Forrester: Adopting Zero Trust

Forrester’s Adopting Zero Trust (opens in new tab) is a certification course designed for technology executives and focuses on Zero Trust.

Zero Trust is a holistic approach to security including everything from people, processes, and technology in a business. ZTNA is a subset of Zero Trust that deals specifically with application access. Forrester’s Adopting Zero Trust course gives technologists a greater understanding of where ZTNA fits into the broader picture.

Adopting Zero Trust is a 60-day course that runs every 4-6 weeks and costs $2,260 per participant.

2. Udacity: Zero Trust Security

Udacity's Zero Trust Security course (opens in new tab) is a self-paced one-month course at 5-10 hours per week. Delivered via an online classroom, the course introduces Zero Trust principles and security concepts before discussing deployment methods and organizational practices.

Udacity’s flexible learning includes technical mentor support, quizzes, and real-world projects for the price of $399 per month.

3. LinkedIn: Understanding Zero Trust

An introductory course aimed at explaining how Zero Trust is important and how it can be implemented in a company. Understanding Zero Trust (opens in new tab) leads you through the background of trust in computing, the principles of Zero Trust, and how to implement it.

Available with a LinkedIn Learning (opens in new tab) subscription at $39.99 per month, Understanding Zero Trust should take less than an hour to go through and offers a certificate upon completion.

4. Udemy: Zero Trust Networks online Training Course

Instructor Varinder K offers an online training course on Zero Trust Networks (opens in new tab) through the training platform Udemy.

This $19.99 course has 26 short lectures totaling 105 minutes, covering the background of Zero Trust, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) best practices for Zero Trust networks, and some use cases for Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA)

5. SANS: SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering: Implementing Zero Trust for the Hybrid Enterprise

SEC530 from SANS (opens in new tab) is a highly practical course for security architects, network engineers, and system administrators. It covers effective tactics for building a robust Zero Trust security infrastructure.

The extensive course can be attended online over six days, with an additional four months of online access available for a fee. This course, starting at $8,545, is particularly useful for IT professionals pursuing the GIAC Defensible Security Architecture certification (opens in new tab).

6. Koenig: Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Koenig’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) course (opens in new tab) is one of the best options for those specifically interested in ZTNA, as opposed to the Zero Trust model as a whole.

The course offers a detailed focus on Continuous Adaptive Risk and Trust Assessment (CARTA), Software Defined Perimeters (SDPs), and lower-level networking concepts. This one-day course is a great choice for network administrators looking for specific guidance on how to set up secure data center networks with ZTNA.

Courses can operate one-to-one or as part of online group training, available monthly.

7. Pluralsight: Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA): Use Case Identification and Implementation

Pluralsight offers several prerecorded courses on Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), all accessible for $19 per month. Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA): Use Case Identification and Implementation (opens in new tab) from Dr. Lyron H. Andrews teaches you how to find suitable use cases for ZTA in your organization. It also demonstrates how to prototype a ZTA network architecture that solves specific issues.

The course has a duration of 46 minutes and is designed for intermediate users, but can be preceded by Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA): Getting Started (opens in new tab) if you require a primer.

8. Cybrary: Zero Trust Networks

The Zero Trust Networks (opens in new tab) course is for beginners. It spans 77 minutes of content over three modules. The course essentially answers the question “what is a Zero Trust Network?”, while requiring no previous technical knowledge of the topic from the student.

At the end of the course, you will receive a certificate of completion. To access the course, a Cybrary (opens in new tab) subscription is required, starting at $53 per month.

9. Zscaler Academy Training and Certification

Zscaler Internet Access (opens in new tab) (ZIA) offers ZTNA solutions we’ve rated highly (opens in new tab) for their granular access control, fast performance, and seamless combination of VPN and security features.

Zscaler offers online training (opens in new tab) for its products through free e-learning courses lasting 4-8 hours at a time. Certificates available include ZIA Administrator and ZIA Professional. Certification is obtained after completion of an exam and a fee of between $300 and $600.

10. Cisco Zero Trust Workshops

Networking giant Cisco is another company that offers courses, training, and resources on ZTNA with a specific focus on its products. Cisco Zero Trust Workshops (opens in new tab) are virtual workshops for managers in charge of security strategy.

One workshop focuses on the strategy and planning of Zero Trust, whereas the other focuses more on implementing and delivering a Zero Trust strategy with use cases and best practices.

The free workshops run about once a month and last for three hours, including roundtable discussions and testimonials.

Summary

Several excellent ZTNA courses have sprung up to meet the new demand for IT professionals with ZTNA knowledge and experience.

If you’re considering a career in ZTNA network security, we’ve built a few resources to get you started. Check out our guide to ZTNA (opens in new tab) for a general overview, or our guide on the differences between ZTNA and VPN (opens in new tab) use on corporate networks.