This Western Digital 5TB external hard drive crashed to $90 for Black Friday

If you're looking for some extra hard drive space, or for a way to back up your precious data: photos, files, games, and so on, then an external hard drive is a great option. Best Buy has some fantastic Black Friday HDD deals on WD external hard drives, which will save you a lot of money, while giving you real peace of mind.

The 2TB WB Easystore portable hard drive is down from $67.99 to a bargain $57.99 (opens in new tab) - a saving of $10. While the 5TB version is now just $89.99 (opens in new tab), down from $117.99, saving you $28. Both drives use USB 3.0 for speedy data transfer, are light and portable, and are compatible with both PC and Mac. Either would be great addition to your home office.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Check out the best Cyber Monday deals 2020

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive - Black $ 67.99 $57.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on this compact yet sizable external hard drive from WD. Boasting a storage capacity of 2TB, this attractive portable hard drive is a great way to extend hard drive capacity or back up important files. USB 3.0 and compatible with Mac and PC.



(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive - Black $117 .99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save 28% on this compact and fast external hard drive from WD. With a storage capacity of 5TB, this USB 3.0 portable hard drive is the perfect way to extend hard drive capacity or back up important files. Compatible with PC and Mac.



More 5TB external hard drive deals

Looking for 5TB external hard drive deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here for Black Friday, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals (opens in new tab) in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.