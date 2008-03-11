BenQ X2000W review

The BenQ X2000W should be in the shops by the time you read this review, as our sample was the first in the country. It measures in at 20 inches and you get a resolution of 1680 x 1050 pixels.

We weren't enthused by the basic and ugly base that snaps on to the X2000W, but the rest of the cosmetics are a great success. There's a gentle illuminated glow from the ventilated panel at the bottom of the display and the sleek matt-black bezel conceals the five control buttons on the right-hand side of the display.

HDMI connection

If you're wondering why a small TFT costs the same as the 22-inch competition, the answer lies in two parts. In addition to the usual DVI-D and VGA inputs, BenQ also includes HDMI.

This is useful for anyone who wants to watch high-definition (HD) movies and TV, but it is unlikely to be a killer feature for laptops in the near future, as you're unlikely to have DVI at present, let alone HDMI.

Provided you have a HD device with HDMI output and you've bought a suitable cable, then you'll find that the HDMI connection carries both video and audio, but there is no separate analogue audio, so the likelihood is that you'll have to plug your headphones directly into your laptop and not into the jack on the BenQ.

Millions of colours

The second part of the explanation of the price is the quality of the panel. Most 20 and 22-inch TFTs use a TN panel with 6-bit colour capability that can display a palette of 262,000 colours.

The 8-bit panel in the BenQ increases the number of colours to 16.7 million colours and the resulting image is very good.

BenQ over-eggs the pudding by offering five modes for Racing Game, Action Game, Photo, Dynamics and Movie. They all look different, but we found that Normal mode was a very good compromise.