Obama expected to tap top ex-lobbyist to lead FCC

America's airwaves are about to get a new watchman, or at least one nominated, according to a new report out today.

The Wall Street Journal has it on the authority of two sources that President Obama will name Tom Wheeler, a former top lobbyist for the cable and wireless industries, as soon as tomorrow.

Wheeler (pictured left) is a venture capitalist and according to his not-recently-updated blog www.mobilmusings.net, he's founded a number of companies and held titular positions at a few industry-related associations.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski is leaving the post, and before a new chair is appointed, Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will act in an interim role.

